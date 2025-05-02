Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

Deutsche Börse Cash Market Trading Volumes In April 2025

Date 02/05/2025

Deutsche Börse’s cash markets generated a turnover of €188.49 billion in April (previous year: 119.45 billion / previous month: €206.03 billion).

€183.83 billion were attributable to Xetra (previous year: €115.82 billion / previous month: €201.09 billion), bringing the average daily Xetra trading volume to €9.19 billion (previous year: €5.52 billion / previous month: €9.58 billion). Trading volumes on Börse Frankfurt were €4.57 billion (previous year: €3.63 billion / previous month: €4.94 billion).

By type of asset class, equities accounted for €149.58 billion in the entire cash market. Trading in ETFs/ETCs/ETNs generated a turnover of €36.72 billion. Turnover in bonds was €0.90 billion, in certificates €1.13 billion and in funds €0.07 billion.

The DAX stock with the highest turnover on Xetra in April was SAP SE with €12.24 billion. Thyssenkrupp AG led the MDAX with €1.19 billion, while Deutz AG led the SDAX index with €160.48 million. In the ETF segment the iShares Core EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF (DE) generated the largest volume with €1.49 billion.

Trading volumes April 2025 in billion euros:

 

Xetra

Frankfurt

Total

Equities

147.47

2.11

149.58

ETFs/ETCs/ETNs

36.36

0.36

36.72

Bonds

-

0.90

0.90

Certificates

-

1.13

1.13

Funds

-

0.07

0.07

April ‘25 in total

183.83

4.57

188.40

March ‘25 in total

201.09

4.94

206.03

April ‘24 in total

115.82

3.63

119.45


Further details are available in Deutsche Börse’s cash market statistics. For a pan-European comparison of trading venues, see the statistics provided by the Federation of European Securities Exchanges (FESE).

