Deutsche Börse Cash Market Trading Volumes In April 2025

Deutsche Börse’s cash markets generated a turnover of €188.49 billion in April (previous year: 119.45 billion / previous month: €206.03 billion).
€183.83 billion were attributable to Xetra (previous year: €115.82 billion / previous month: €201.09 billion), bringing the average daily Xetra trading volume to €9.19 billion (previous year: €5.52 billion / previous month: €9.58 billion). Trading volumes on Börse Frankfurt were €4.57 billion (previous year: €3.63 billion / previous month: €4.94 billion).
By type of asset class, equities accounted for €149.58 billion in the entire cash market. Trading in ETFs/ETCs/ETNs generated a turnover of €36.72 billion. Turnover in bonds was €0.90 billion, in certificates €1.13 billion and in funds €0.07 billion.
The DAX stock with the highest turnover on Xetra in April was SAP SE with €12.24 billion. Thyssenkrupp AG led the MDAX with €1.19 billion, while Deutz AG led the SDAX index with €160.48 million. In the ETF segment the iShares Core EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF (DE) generated the largest volume with €1.49 billion.
Trading volumes April 2025 in billion euros:
|
|
Xetra
|
Frankfurt
|
Total
|
Equities
|
147.47
|
2.11
|
149.58
|
ETFs/ETCs/ETNs
|
36.36
|
0.36
|
36.72
|
Bonds
|
-
|
0.90
|
0.90
|
Certificates
|
-
|
1.13
|
1.13
|
Funds
|
-
|
0.07
|
0.07
|
April ‘25 in total
|
183.83
|
4.57
|
188.40
|
March ‘25 in total
|
201.09
|
4.94
|
206.03
|
April ‘24 in total
|
115.82
|
3.63
|
119.45
Further details are available in Deutsche Börse’s cash market statistics. For a pan-European comparison of trading venues, see the statistics provided by the Federation of European Securities Exchanges (FESE).