Deutsche Börse Cash Market Trading Volumes In April 2025

Deutsche Börse’s cash markets generated a turnover of €188.49 billion in April (previous year: 119.45 billion / previous month: €206.03 billion).

€183.83 billion were attributable to Xetra (previous year: €115.82 billion / previous month: €201.09 billion), bringing the average daily Xetra trading volume to €9.19 billion (previous year: €5.52 billion / previous month: €9.58 billion). Trading volumes on Börse Frankfurt were €4.57 billion (previous year: €3.63 billion / previous month: €4.94 billion).

By type of asset class, equities accounted for €149.58 billion in the entire cash market. Trading in ETFs/ETCs/ETNs generated a turnover of €36.72 billion. Turnover in bonds was €0.90 billion, in certificates €1.13 billion and in funds €0.07 billion.

The DAX stock with the highest turnover on Xetra in April was SAP SE with €12.24 billion. Thyssenkrupp AG led the MDAX with €1.19 billion, while Deutz AG led the SDAX index with €160.48 million. In the ETF segment the iShares Core EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF (DE) generated the largest volume with €1.49 billion.

Trading volumes April 2025 in billion euros:

Xetra Frankfurt Total Equities 147.47 2.11 149.58 ETFs/ETCs/ETNs 36.36 0.36 36.72 Bonds - 0.90 0.90 Certificates - 1.13 1.13 Funds - 0.07 0.07 April ‘25 in total 183.83 4.57 188.40 March ‘25 in total 201.09 4.94 206.03 April ‘24 in total 115.82 3.63 119.45