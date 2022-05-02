BV_Trial Banner.gif
Deutsche Börse Cash Market Trading Volumes In April

Date 02/05/2022

Deutsche Börse’s cash markets generated a turnover of €150.3 billion in April (previous year: €147.1 billion).

 

€126.5 billion were attributable to Xetra (previous year: €118.4 billion), bringing the average daily Xetra trading volume to €6.7 billion (previous year: €5.9 billion). Trading volumes on Börse Frankfurt were €2.9 billion (previous year: €4.1 billion) and on Tradegate Exchange €20.8 billion (previous year: €24.6 billion).

By type of asset class, equities accounted for €124.9 billion in the entire cash market. Trading in ETFs/ETCs/ETNs generated a turnover of €23.7 billion. Turnover in bonds was €0.4 billion, in certificates €1.1 billion and in funds €0.2 billion.

The DAX stock with the highest turnover on Xetra in April was SAP SE with €5.3 billion. Rheinmetall AG led the MDAX with €1.2 billion, while Nordex SE led the SDAX index with €418.2 million. In the ETF segment, the iShares Core DAX UCITS ETF generated the largest volume with €1.5 billion.

Trading volumes April 2022 in billion euros:                          

 

Xetra

Frankfurt

Tradegate

Gesamt

Equities

106.2

1.4

17.3

124.9

ETFs/ETCs/ETNs

20.3

0.2

3.3

23.7

Bonds

-

0.2

0.1

0.4

Funds

-

0.1

0.1

0.2

Other Instruments

-

1.1

-

1.1

April ‘22 in total

126.5

2.9

20.8

150.3

April ‘21 in total

118.4

4.1

24.6

147.1

Further details are available in Deutsche Börse’s cash market statistics. For a pan-European comparison of trading venues, see the statistics provided by the Federation of European Securities Exchanges (FESE).

