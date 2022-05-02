Deutsche Börse Cash Market Trading Volumes In April

Deutsche Börse’s cash markets generated a turnover of €150.3 billion in April (previous year: €147.1 billion).
€126.5 billion were attributable to Xetra (previous year: €118.4 billion), bringing the average daily Xetra trading volume to €6.7 billion (previous year: €5.9 billion). Trading volumes on Börse Frankfurt were €2.9 billion (previous year: €4.1 billion) and on Tradegate Exchange €20.8 billion (previous year: €24.6 billion).
By type of asset class, equities accounted for €124.9 billion in the entire cash market. Trading in ETFs/ETCs/ETNs generated a turnover of €23.7 billion. Turnover in bonds was €0.4 billion, in certificates €1.1 billion and in funds €0.2 billion.
The DAX stock with the highest turnover on Xetra in April was SAP SE with €5.3 billion. Rheinmetall AG led the MDAX with €1.2 billion, while Nordex SE led the SDAX index with €418.2 million. In the ETF segment, the iShares Core DAX UCITS ETF generated the largest volume with €1.5 billion.
Trading volumes April 2022 in billion euros:
|
Xetra
|
Frankfurt
|
Tradegate
|
Gesamt
|
Equities
|
106.2
|
1.4
|
17.3
|
124.9
|
ETFs/ETCs/ETNs
|
20.3
|
0.2
|
3.3
|
23.7
|
Bonds
|
-
|
0.2
|
0.1
|
0.4
|
Funds
|
-
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
0.2
|
Other Instruments
|
-
|
1.1
|
-
|
1.1
|
April ‘22 in total
|
126.5
|
2.9
|
20.8
|
150.3
|
April ‘21 in total
|
118.4
|
4.1
|
24.6
|
147.1
Further details are available in Deutsche Börse’s cash market statistics. For a pan-European comparison of trading venues, see the statistics provided by the Federation of European Securities Exchanges (FESE).