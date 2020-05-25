Deutsche Börse Cash Market: EXASOL AG New In The Scale Segment Of The Frankfurt Stock Exchange - First IPO Of The Year - First Price: 14.00 Euro

EXASOL AG (ISIN: DE000A0LR9G9) was listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange today. The company's shares started trading at 14.00 Euro after an issue price of 9.50 Euro.
The listing was accompanied by Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers AG, which also acts as designated sponsor on Xetra. Wolfgang Steubing AG is the specialist on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
According to EXASOL, it supports companies in implementing long-term data strategies via an in-memory analytics database. The target of the IPO is to push the growth strategy ahead, among other things by expanding the international presence and product optimisation.