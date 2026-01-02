Deutsche Börse Cash Market Annual Statistics 2025 And Turnover Figures December

Rheinmetall, Hensoldt, Renk Group and Steyr Motors were the stocks with the highest trading volume in the German indices DAX, MDAX, SDAX und Scale All Share last year. This is shown by Deutsche Börse's cash market statistics for 2025. In total, an order book turnover of €1.755 trillion was achieved last year on the trading venues Deutsche Börse Frankfurt and Deutsche Börse Xetra. The total order book turnover for 2024 was €1.3 trillion.



The stock with the highest order book turnover on Xetra in 2025 within the DAX was Rheinmetall AG with €116.33 billion, followed by SAP SE with €97.65 billion and Siemens AG with €67.11 billion. Hensoldt AG topped the MDAX index at €14.33 billion, while Renk Group AG led the SDAX with €2.50 billion. Steyr Motors AG ranked as the most traded share in the SME segment Scale with a volume of €450 million. In the ETF segment the iShares Core EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF generated the largest volume on Xetra with €10.73 billion in 2025.



Order book turnover in December 2025 totalled €116.33 billion (previous year: €104.86 billion / previous month: €135.46 billion). Of this amount, €113.00 billion was traded on Xetra and €3.33 billion on Frankfurt. The average daily turnover on Xetra in December was €5.95 billion (previous year: €5.63 billion / previous month: €6.57 billion).