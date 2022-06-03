Deutsche Börse: Beiersdorf To Be Included In DAX - Several Changes In MDAX, SDAX And TecDAX

Qontigo’s global index provider STOXX Ltd. has announced changes to the DAX index family, which will become effective on 20 June 2022. The selection indices DAX, MDAX, SDAX and TecDAX represent the largest companies on the Regulated Market of Frankfurt Stock Exchange. They are selected according to free float market capitalization and are reviewed every three months.
Changes in DAX:
|
Addition
|
Deletion
|
Beiersdorf AG
|
Delivery Hero SE
Changes in MDAX:
|
Addition
|
Deletion
|
Delivery Hero SE
|
Beiersdorf AG
|
Encavis AG
|
Hypoport SE
Changes in SDAX:
|
Addition
|
Deletion
|
Hypoport SE
|
Encavis AG
|
Hensoldt AG
|
LPKF Laser & Electronics AG
|
PNE AG
|
SGL Carbon SE
Changes in TecDAX:
|
Addition
|
Deletion
|
Hensoldt AG
|
Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG
In the June review, the DAX index family is reviewed by the Fast Exit and Fast Entry rules, according to the „Guide to the DAX Equity Indices“.
The next scheduled index review of the DAX index family is 5 September 2022.