Deutsche Börse: Beiersdorf To Be Included In DAX - Several Changes In MDAX, SDAX And TecDAX

Qontigo’s global index provider STOXX Ltd. has announced changes to the DAX index family, which will become effective on 20 June 2022. The selection indices DAX, MDAX, SDAX and TecDAX represent the largest companies on the Regulated Market of Frankfurt Stock Exchange. They are selected according to free float market capitalization and are reviewed every three months.





Changes in DAX:

Addition Deletion Beiersdorf AG Delivery Hero SE

Changes in MDAX:

Addition Deletion Delivery Hero SE Beiersdorf AG Encavis AG Hypoport SE

Changes in SDAX:

Addition Deletion Hypoport SE Encavis AG Hensoldt AG LPKF Laser & Electronics AG PNE AG SGL Carbon SE

Changes in TecDAX:

Addition Deletion Hensoldt AG Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG

In the June review, the DAX index family is reviewed by the Fast Exit and Fast Entry rules, according to the „Guide to the DAX Equity Indices“.