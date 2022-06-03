BV_Trial Banner.gif
Deutsche Börse: Beiersdorf To Be Included In DAX - Several Changes In MDAX, SDAX And TecDAX

Date 03/06/2022

Qontigo’s global index provider STOXX Ltd. has announced changes to the DAX index family, which will become effective on 20 June 2022. The selection indices DAX, MDAX, SDAX and TecDAX represent the largest companies on the Regulated Market of Frankfurt Stock Exchange. They are selected according to free float market capitalization and are reviewed every three months. 



Changes in DAX:

Addition

Deletion

Beiersdorf AG

Delivery Hero SE

Changes in MDAX:

Addition

Deletion

Delivery Hero SE

Beiersdorf AG

Encavis AG

Hypoport SE

Changes in SDAX:

Addition

Deletion

Hypoport SE

Encavis AG

Hensoldt AG

LPKF Laser & Electronics AG

PNE AG

SGL Carbon SE

Changes in TecDAX:

Addition

Deletion

Hensoldt AG

Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG

In the June review, the DAX index family is reviewed by the Fast Exit and Fast Entry rules, according to the „Guide to the DAX Equity Indices“.

The next scheduled index review of the DAX index family is 5 September 2022. 

