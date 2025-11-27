Deutsche Börse Group Confirms Exclusive Discussions Regarding Possible Acquisition Of Allfunds

Deutsche Börse Group notes recent market speculation and confirms that it is in exclusive discussions with Allfunds Group PLC regarding a possible acquisition of the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Allfunds (the “Non-binding proposal”). The board of directors of Allfunds has unanimously agreed to Allfunds entering into exclusivity on the basis of the Non-binding proposal put forward by Deutsche Börse Group.

The announcement of any binding offer relating to a possible acquisition is subject to the satisfaction or waiver of a number of customary pre-conditions, including, amongst other things, the satisfactory completion of customary due diligence in respect of Allfunds, the finalization of definitive transaction documentation and final approval of the Deutsche Börse and Allfunds Boards.

Deutsche Börse Group believes in the strong strategic, commercial and financial rationale of combining Allfunds with Deutsche Börse Group’s fund services business segment. This potential business combination would represent a further successful consolidation, establishing a truly pan-European ecosystem. It would reduce fragmentation in the European investment fund industry and create a harmonized business with global reach, playing a key role in further facilitating the investment of retail savings into productive capital allocations such as investment funds. The combination is expected to deliver substantial operational efficiencies and cost synergies across platforms and services, enable the rationalization of investment capacity, and drive further innovation for clients with even faster time-to-market. Overall, it is expected that clients and the EU equity markets would significantly benefit from the strengthened set-up of such a combined platform.

Deutsche Börse Group is a strong advocate of a prospering funds industry being essential to the EU's status as a globally relevant financial center. The proposed transaction would be in line with Deutsche Börse’s strategy and further emphasizes its ongoing commitment and efforts to strengthen European capital markets and its global competitiveness as envisioned by the Savings and Investments Union (SIU).

The Non-binding proposal currently under discussion implies a total consideration of €8.80 per Allfunds share, comprising €4.30 in cash and €4.30 in new Deutsche Börse Group shares based on Deutsche Börse Group’s undisturbed 10-day VWAP, plus a permitted dividend in respect of financial year 2025 of €0.20 per Allfunds share.