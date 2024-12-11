Deutsche Börs: Trading Charity Raises €100,000 In Donations

With the help of the “Trading Charity – Trading and Helping” initiative, Deutsche Börse and the eight securities trading banks (specialists) on the Frankfurt trading floor raised a sum of €100,000. The donation amount comes from the transaction and trading fees collected on 6 December. Investors who traded stocks, bonds, funds, ETFs, ETCs, or ETNs on the trading venue Börse Frankfurt last Friday equally supported all organisations. This year, three charitable organisations are supported: Frankfurter Stiftung für krebskranke Kinder, Stiftung Leben mit Krebs, Fußballgruppe "Zurück ins Leben" by FC Germania Okriftel. The donation check was handed over today with a Bell Ringing event at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.



“Voluntary commitment is a cornerstone of our society. It fosters a sense of community, strengthens solidarity, and provides hope for people in difficult times. Therefore, I am happy that thanks to our Trading Charity we can support this vital pillar of our society with 100,000 euros. A heartfelt thank you to all the specialists on the trading floor for their cooperation since 2015 and to all investors who contributed significantly to this great success with their orders at the trading venue Börse Frankfurt,” emphasises Michael Krogmann, Head of Cash Market Business Development and Board Member of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.



The Trading Charity was established in 2015. It is a joint initiative of Deutsche Börse and the specialists operating on the trading floor. All market participants contribute to supporting charitable work and strengthening the local community. Since 2015, a total of more than €600,000 in donations has been collected on the event days. For more information and a list of participating specialists, visit www.boerse-frankfurt.de/en/charity.