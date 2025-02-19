Deutsche Bank Selects LSEG For FRTB Compliance Solution

LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group), a leading global financial markets infrastructure and data provider, today announces Deutsche Bank has selected its Trade Discovery solution, a key tool for compliance for the Fundamental Review of the Trading Book (FRTB) regulation.

The FRTB regulation requires institutions implementing the rules via their own market risk models, to access accurate and comprehensive data on cross-asset class financial instruments traded in both regulated and over-the-counter (OTC) markets. Our Trade Discovery solution aggregates this critical data from a variety of sources, including regulated markets, “transparent” OTC markets, and “opaque” OTC markets. LSEG has extensive coverage across exchange-traded and OTC derivative instruments through LCH and Tradeweb as well as through strategic partnerships with other providers such as Fenics Market Data, and Parameta Solutions.

Trade Discovery provides access to billions of data points spanning rates, credit, FX and equities, across multiple jurisdictions – empowering banks to meet FRTB’s rigorous data requirements. The offering has been independently audited, ensuring that its data solution meets the high standards required for FRTB compliance, providing Deutsche Bank – and the broader market- with confidence and reliability of the data.

Fausto Marseglia, Head of Product Management, FRTB and Regulatory Propositions at LSEG, commented “We are excited that Deutsche Bank has chosen our Trade Discovery solution for their FRTB needs. The independent audit of our solution reaffirms its accuracy and regulatory compliance. With our broad data coverage and trusted partnerships with major global market infrastructure providers, we are confident that we can help Deutsche Bank meet the complex requirements of FRTB.”

Piers Robson, FRTB Initiative Director at Deutsche Bank, commented “LSEG’s Trade Discovery solution provides us with comprehensive and trusted data to ensure our market risk models comply with regulation while supporting our fixed income business to retain its competitive edge in a dynamic market environment.”

For most banks, the biggest FRTB data gap is in over-the-counter (OTC) products. Legacy technology infrastructure, data governance issues, and other challenges can mean that working with a trusted data partner will reduce the time and resources needed to achieve FRTB compliance. Our position as a leading provider of these data solutions for FRTB compliance underscores the market’s growing confidence in our ability to meet the evolving regulatory demands of the financial services industry.

For more information on FRTB, please visit: Fundamental Review of the Trading Book (FRTB) | LSEG

For more product information, please visit: LSEG Trade Discovery (Fact Sheet)