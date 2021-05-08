Details Of “5-Year Residency Plan” For Foreign Investors In Iran’s Capital Market

Interviewing with SENA, Mr. Bahador Bijani, the SEO’s chairman’s advisor in international and foreign investment affairs, detailed about the plan of granting a five-year residency to foreign investors who buy any kind of securities, stocks, bonds or funds’ units in Iran’s capital market.
After the successive meetings held with the presence of officials from the Ministry of the Interior, Organization for Investment, Economic and Technical Assistance of Iran, Securities and Exchange Organization, the Central Bank and other related entities, the circular for giving the residency permit to the foreign investors and depositors in Iran was eventually enacted; Mr. Bijani added.
He also explained that each investor along with at most 5 members of their families (including spouse, sons under the age of 18, single daughters and parents) are allowed to get a five-year Iranian residency if they invest at least 250,000 US Dollars or other equivalent currencies accepted by the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) in the country’s capital market.
Due to the circular terms, the appliers for getting the five-year Iranian residency will be able to take action via the Organization for Investment, Economic and Technical Assistance of Iran, and receive the permit.