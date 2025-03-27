Derivatives Service Bureau Invites Industry To Share Feedback On OTC Derivative Identifier Services - Annual Consultation On OTC ISIN, UPI And CFI Services Includes Review Of The Cost Allocation Model

The Derivatives Service Bureau (DSB), the golden source of reference data for Over-the-Counter (OTC) derivatives, has released the schedule for the 2025 industry consultation relating to the OTC International Securities Identification Number (ISIN), Unique Product Identifier (UPI) and Classification Financial Instrument (CFI) service provisions. Areas of focus are the DSB cost recovery and fair allocation of cost principles.



Since the launch of the UPI Service, the DSB userbase has more than doubled with the DSB now serving over 1,900 organisations, spanning over 40 jurisdictions. The diversity of this userbase means that feedback from the various jurisdictions, organisation types and sizes is fundamental to ensuring that the continued development of DSB’s services aligns with the needs of stakeholders.

As with previous years, timings are being communicated to give market participants advance notice for providing a response. The consultation paper will be published on 30 April 2025, and industry will have until 30 May 2025 to submit responses. The Final Report will be published on 17 July 2025. The full timeline, which also includes the subsequent consultation on the subscription terms, can be found on the DSB website.



This year, key topics industry will be invited to provide input include:

Fair apportionment of costs across the OTC ISIN and UPI service provisions

User type functionality, including the Intermediary User Type

Access to data via the File Download functionality

Treatment of Acceptable Usage Policy breaches

Emma Kalliomaki, Managing Director of ANNA and the DSB, said: “This year’s industry consultation fulfils the DSB commitment to consult on key aspects underlying the fee model two years after launch of the UPI Service. Recognising that the DSB operates within an evolving landscape, we value the contributions and recommendations made by the DSB industry representation groups and encourage further input from the broad and varied user community we serve.”

For more information about how to get involved with the consultation process, please contact us via industry_consultation@anna-dsb.com.