Derivatives Service Bureau Announces Key Initiatives For 2026 In Industry Consultation Final Report - The Report Outlines Industry Feedback And Next Steps On Proposals For 2026 Focusing On The Principles Of Fair Allocation Of Costs And Data Access

The Derivatives Service Bureau (DSB), the golden global source of reference data for Over-the-Counter (OTC) derivatives, has published the 2025 Industry Consultation Final Report today with a focus on fairer allocation of costs and data access. The report relates to the DSB’s Unique Product Identifier (UPI), OTC International Securities Identification Number (ISIN), and the Classification Financial Instrument code (CFI) services.

This report follows the DSB’s 8th annual consultation with industry in May 2025, highlighting industry views and next steps, which will come into effect 1 January 2026:



Fairer Allocation of Cost Recovery across users : Currently 75% of DSB users access services free of charge. Industry supported the principle of changes to ensure fair allocation of costs among users of DSB data. Additional analysis will be undertaken by the DSB Governance Advisory Committee on potential changes to user functionality and access to DSB data.

New ‘Distributor’ User Type: The DSB will introduce a new fee-paying Distributor user type for distribution of free DSB data to end users.

Extension of Intermediary Model: There was broad support to extend the existing Intermediary model to include all DSB fee-paying user types. An Intermediary is a non-fee paying user permitted to distribute paid-for DSB data to end users.

Realignment of Cost Allocation Policy between UPI and OTC ISIN Services : There was unanimous support to revise the cost allocation policy based on the allocation of direct cost, resulting in an allocation of 67% of shared costs to the UPI Service and 33% to the OTC ISIN Service. Th

Further work on Acceptable Policy breaches: DSB will undertake further analysis on managing acceptable use breaches following industry feedback.

Emma Kalliomaki, Managing Director of ANNA and the DSB, said: “The annual consultation process is a cornerstone of the DSB's commitment to industry collaboration, ensuring evolution of the service remains aligned with stakeholder needs. Given the proposed changes across user types and functionality for ensuring an equitable cost allocation, we are grateful for the user feedback received and the work of the industry representation groups in shaping the service provision for 2026.”

Following the publication of the Final Report, the DSB will publish the proposed amendments to the Main Terms and Policies for 2026, incorporating the above items. The draft agreement will be open for industry consultation from 1 August 2025, with the deadline for feedback being 27 August 2025. Following consideration of any feedback received, the 2026 Main Terms and Policies will be published on 24 September 2025.





Further details can be found within the full report, available on the DSB website: https://www.anna-dsb.com/download/dsb-2026-final-report/