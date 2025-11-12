Derivatives Market Institute For Standards Publishes Final Standard For Self-Match Prevention

DMIST, the Derivatives Market Institute for Standards, announced the publication of its standard on self-match prevention, the latest addition to the globally recognized standards framework designed to enhance market integrity, operational efficiency and regulatory compliance across the exchange-traded derivatives industry. Download the Self-Match Prevention Standard

"This standard represents a major milestone for our industry, setting a clear path toward greater efficiency and transparency for on-exchange self-match prevention functionality," said Don Byron, executive director of DMIST. "We are confident that its adoption will empower trading participants and foster continued innovation across the marketplace."

Why Self-Match Prevention Matters

Self-matching – when buy and sell orders with common beneficial ownership are matched – can occur inadvertently and often leads to regulatory scrutiny and fines. The lack of uniformity in SMP tools across exchanges has created operational challenges for brokers and clients. The new DMIST standard addresses these issues by providing a consistent, transparent and flexible approach to SMP and:

Reduces inadvertent wash trades and regulatory risk,

Enables broader and more efficient use of SMP tools,

Improves operational efficiency and supports multi-broker/API access,

Enhances market integrity and orderly trading and

Supports low-latency trading and regulatory compliance.

“The latest DMIST standard introduces a unified and adaptable framework for preventing self-matching, helping brokers and clients avoid compliance issues and streamline their operations, while also promoting fairness and efficiency in fast-paced trading environments,” said Staci Parrish, vice president, global industry operations and execution at DMIST.

What the Standard Delivers

The DMIST SMP standard applies to all exchanges globally, offering a roadmap for those without SMP capabilities. It also offers a benchmark for those seeking to enhance their existing offerings. Key requirements include: