Derivatives Market Institute For Standards Annual Report Outlines Successes Of 2024

DMIST developed the implementation guide for the "30-30-30” standard (Timeliness of Trade Operations and Give Ups). As members have adopted this standard, it has resulted in tangible improvements. Some firms are reporting trade-date allocation completion rates of 95-97% – even as market volume has increased – mitigating risk across the ecosystem.

“I am proud of the significant progress we achieved in 2024. The exchange-traded derivatives industry has united to implement and realize the benefits of operational standards, driving meaningful improvements in efficiency and risk reduction,” said Samina Anwar, DMIST sponsor board chair and global derivatives operations senior director at Cargill.