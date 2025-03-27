Deputy Secretary For The U.S. Department Of The Treasury Michael Faulkender Confirmed By The United States Senate

Yesterday, the United States Senate confirmed Michael Faulkender to be the Deputy Secretary of the United States Department of the Treasury.

“It is an honor to be confirmed as the Deputy Secretary of the United States Department of the Treasury. Thank you, President Trump, for the trust and confidence you have placed in me, and I thank Secretary Scott Bessent for his unwavering support,” said Michael Faulkender. “I look forward to working with Secretary Bessent in delivering prosperity for the American people, the reprivatization of our economy, national security through economic security, and working to support the President’s America First agenda.”

With a majority vote, the United States Senate voted to confirm the Honorable Michael Faulkender as the 16th Deputy Secretary.

“I am thrilled to have Michael serving as the Deputy Secretary of the Treasury. Michael is a distinguished economist who brings a rare blend of real-world experience, academic credentials, and advocacy to the position that will serve the American people well,” said Secretary Scott Bessent.