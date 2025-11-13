Deputy Director Of Enforcement Antonia M. Apps To Conclude Her Tenure At The SEC

The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that Antonia M. Apps, Deputy Director of the Division of Enforcement (Northeast), will conclude her tenure with the agency effective Dec. 1, 2025.

“I thank Antonia for her steadfast leadership in her different roles in the Division of Enforcement and her commitment to the staff and the SEC’s mission,” said SEC Division of Enforcement Director Margaret A. Ryan. “Her strategic counsel and analysis, her willingness to take on complex issues, and her dedication to the staff and the agency have earned her the deep respect of her colleagues during her tenure at the SEC. I wish Antonia all the best in her next endeavor.”

Ms. Apps said, “I want to thank Acting Chairman Mark Uyeda for entrusting me with the opportunity to help lead the exceptionally talented staff of the Division of Enforcement, first as Acting Deputy Director for the entire Division and then as Deputy Director overseeing the New York, Boston, Philadelphia, and Chicago regional offices. I am proud of the Division’s collaboration with colleagues across the agency and with outside government partners to advance the Commission’s mission of protecting investors and promoting fairness and integrity in our markets. It has been a privilege to help lead the Division this year and to serve as head of the New York Regional Office for the preceding two years. Throughout my tenure, I have been consistently inspired by the dedication, integrity, and resilience of the staff who define this great agency. As I move on to my next chapter, I remain confident that this Division and the SEC will continue to meet the evolving challenges of our markets with determination, skill, and commitment to the public interest.”

Ms. Apps served as Regional Director of the New York Regional Office from January 2023 through January 2025. In this role, she oversaw an office of over 600 attorneys, accountants, investigators, securities compliance examiners and others, and led the examination and enforcement programs for the New York region. Under Ms. Apps’ leadership, the New York Office brought more stand-alone enforcement actions and completed more examinations than any other office in the country, and hired more staff in a two-year period than were hired in any previous two-year period in the history of the New York office. With her support, the New York office also engaged in more investor education and outreach events than ever before.

In January 2025, Ms. Apps was appointed Acting Deputy Director of the Division of Enforcement and, subsequently, Deputy Director of Enforcement (Northeast), helping to lead the Division of Enforcement on a national level.

Before joining the SEC as Regional Director in 2023, Ms. Apps was a litigation partner at Milbank LLP, where she represented clients in high-stakes criminal, regulatory, and complex civil matters. She previously served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Criminal Division of the Southern District of New York, where she investigated and prosecuted high-profile securities fraud and other white-collar cases. Since 2016, Ms. Apps has also taught white-collar criminal law and procedure at Harvard Law School. Earlier in her career, Ms. Apps was a partner at Kellogg, Hansen, Todd, Figel & Frederick PLLC in Washington, D.C., where she represented clients in complex litigation and regulatory matters, and an associate at Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP in New York. She also served as a law clerk to the Honorable Fred I. Parker of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, and holds law degrees from the universities of Sydney, Oxford, and Harvard.