Deputy Comptroller US Office Of The Comptroller Of The Currency Testifies On Artificial Intelligence

Deputy Comptroller for Operational Risk Policy Kevin Greenfield today testified during a hearing before the House Financial Services Committee Task Force on Artificial Intelligence (AI). He discussed the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency’s (OCC) approach to responsible innovation and its supervisory expectations for banks’ use of AI, including regulatory compliance. Greenfield also discussed the OCC’s ongoing efforts to update the agency’s technological framework to support its bank supervision mandate.
Related Links
- Oral Statement (PDF)
- Written Testimony (PDF)