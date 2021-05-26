Deputy CEO Peter Hiom Resigns From ASX

ASX announces that after 23 years of service, its Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Group Executive Business Development, Peter Hiom, has resigned and will leave the organisation on 1 July 2021.
Peter is leaving to further his interest in fintech and blockchain technology. As part of this, he is joining Motive Partners, a global investment firm focused on financial services technology companies, as an Industry Partner.
ASX Managing Director and CEO, Dominic Stevens, said: “Peter has made a significant contribution to Australia’s financial markets over many years, first at SFE and then ASX, including the past 11 years as Deputy CEO.
“Peter is a strong advocate for embracing new technology to deliver innovation and efficiency across our industry. This is best exemplified by his leadership of the investigation and adoption of distributed ledger technology to underpin the replacement of CHESS.
“We thank and congratulate Peter on his service and wish him the very best,” Mr Stevens added.
Executive responsibility for the delivery and governance of ASX’s CHESS replacement project continues with Group Executive Tim Hogben. Tim has been involved in the project from the start, assuming day-to-day management and oversight when the project transitioned from the design to delivery phase in October last year. The project remains on track for go-live in April 2023.
Departing Deputy CEO, Peter Hiom, said: “ASX has a long history of innovation in financial markets and it has been a privilege to have been part of its journey. The company is well positioned for the technology-driven opportunities ahead, and I thank our customers and everyone at ASX for their hard work and support over the years. These are exciting times in global financial markets and I look forward to continuing to play a part in shaping the industry’s future.”