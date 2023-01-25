Deodato.Gallery S.p.A. Lists On Euronext Growth Milan

1 st listing on Euronext in 2023

Deodato.Gallery S.p.A. brings the total number of companies listed on Euronext Growth Milan to 191

Total placement volume of the offering equal to €2.15 million

Borsa Italiana, part of the Euronext Group, today congratulates Deodato.Gallery S.p.A. on its listing on Euronext Growth Milan.

Deodato.Gallery S.p.A. is an innovative company operating in the contemporary art market, with a main focus on the street art and pop art segment. The company has a unique, cutting-edge business model that combines physical art galleries, e-commerce and a virtual space in its own metaverse.

Deodato.Gallery S.p.A. represents the first listing since the beginning of the year on Euronext, and it brings the total number of firms currently listed on Euronext Growth Milan to 191.

In the placement phase, Deodato.Gallery S.p.A. raised €2.15 million. The free float at the time of admission was 13.72% and the market capitalisation at IPO was €15.67 million.

Deodato Salafia, Chairman and CEO of Deodato.Gallery S.p.A., said: “Our listing on Euronext Growth Milan represents the fulfilment of a long corporate growth oriented towards investment in processes, ICT, transparency and digital marketing strategies. Today is the beginning of a new journey where the company can expand its unique business model on an international level. Everyone who knows me knows how obsessive I was in wanting information systems to define the company, in thinking about brand positioning and in looking for people who would interpret their daily work as a great opportunity to experiment with new models of proposing art. It is an honour for us, through our listing on Euronext Growth Milan, to be able to use the financial markets, through their governance and control systems, as an enabling factor for more ambitious goals.”