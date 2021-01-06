 Skip to main Content
Demutualisation: Nigerian Stock Exchange Announces Chief Executives For Emerging Entities

Date 06/01/2021

The National Council of The Nigerian Stock Exchange is pleased to announce that the following Chief Executives will head its operating and non-operating companies upon the completion of its ongoing demutualisation: 


Entity

Designation

Name

Nigerian Exchange Group Plc

Group Chief Executive Officer

Oscar N. Onyema, OON

Nigerian Exchange Limited

Chief Executive Officer

Temi Popoola

NGX Regulation Limited

Chief Executive Officer

Tinuade Awe

These appointments are subject to the approval of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Under the demutualisation plan, a new non-operating holding company, the Nigerian Exchange Group plc (NGX Group) has been created. The Group will have three operating subsidiaries – Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), the operating exchange; NGX Regulation Limited (NGX REGCO), the independent regulatory arm; and NGX Real Estate Limited (NGX RELCO), the real estate company – forming the group. All the entities have been duly registered at the Corporate Affairs Commission (“CAC”).