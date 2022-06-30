DEME Group Lists On Euronext Brussels - Initial Market Capitalisation Of €2.43 Billion

Euronext today congratulates DEME Group, a world leader in dredging, offshore energy, marine infrastructure and environmental solutions, on its listing on Euronext Brussels (ticker code: DEME). DEME will join a franchise of 69 companies from the Construction & Materials sector listed on Euronext markets, with an aggregated market capitalisation close to €224 billion (as of 20 June 2022).

With more than 145 years of experience and about 5,000 highly skilled professionals, DEME has built up a vast bank of knowledge and expertise which has allowed the company to foster a pioneering approach throughout its history and to bring tailor-made solutions, innovation and new technologies to its customers. DEME’s mission is to work towards a sustainable future by offering solutions for global challenges: rising sea levels, a growing population, the reduction of emissions, polluted rivers and soils and the scarcity of mineral resources. While DEME’s roots are in Belgium, the company has built a strong presence across the globe and has a versatile and modern fleet of more than 100 vessels, supported by a broad range of auxiliary equipment.

DEME Group was admitted on Euronext Brussels (Compartment A) through the admission to trading of the 25,314,482 ordinary shares making up its equity, following the partial demerger of CFE. On December 2, 2021, CFE announced its intention to split into two separate listed entities: DEME Group (global marine solutions) and CFE (construction, multitechnics and real estate development activities).

The admission and issue price of DEME shares was set at €96 per share. Market capitalisation was €2.43 billion on the day of admission.

Luc Vandenbulcke, CEO of DEME Group, said: “The listing on Euronext Brussels will give the DEME Group the necessary and direct visibility to drive its strategy and ambitions forward. It will also unlock the full potential of the Group, and realise its true value. We are convinced the listing is a great opportunity for our company, our clients, investors, shareholders, and our entire team of employees. As a publicly listed company, our goal remains to grow our geographical footprint in all Segments of the DEME Group, while keeping sustainability and safety at the absolute core of our operations.”