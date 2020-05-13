 Skip to main Content
Demand Derivatives Crowdfunding To Revamp Futures Industry

Date 13/05/2020

The senior team at Demand Derivatives Corp., with several decades of aggregate experience in derivative markets, is crowdfunding a revolutionary futures exchange and clearing house that plans to trade, upon CFTC and SEC approval, the world’s major assets in a creative new way.  The exchange’s product set is designed to reduce and potentially eliminate both open-ended risks for traders and systemic risks for the industry.

Panics, extreme volatility events, liquidity pockets, and negative prices, recently and in the past, have time and again demonstrated futures-market vulnerabilities.  Demand Derivatives expects to address these concerns with optimized instrument designs, total transaction savings of 50% to 90%, several user-selected maximum risk levels, instant clearing, and, if desired, precise close-to-close exposure.

Central to the exchange’s anticipated market improvements are its four novel instrument designs:  RealVol® (realized volatility indices and instruments), RealDay™ (delayed-strike daily options), RealGlobe™ (equity indices from around the world with large cost cuts), and the flagship product RealLimit™ (limited-risk futures contracts).

Robert Krause, CEO, stated, “The outpouring of enthusiasm and encouragement from the industry has been overwhelming.  With a bit of financial support, we can make this vision a reality and share in its potential success together.”

Investments into Demand Derivatives can be achieved through the FINRA-registered crowdfunding portal at Netcapital.com.  For more information on this investment, please visit: netcapital.com/companies/demand-derivatives