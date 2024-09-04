Delta Capita Hires Bhavesh Mulji As UK Head Of Insurance

Delta Capita, a leading global financial services consulting, managed services, and technology provider, today announces the appointment of Bhavesh Mulji to UK Head of Insurance.

Based in London, Bhavesh will report directly to Sarah Carver, Delta Capita’s Head of Retail Banking, Wealth, and Insurance. He joins from Capco, where he held the role of Managing Principal within their Insurance Practice and led one of their largest insurance accounts. Bhavesh brings a wealth of experience to his new role, with over 18 years of experience, primarily in financial services and consulting, having worked at several leading consultancies, including Accenture, Deloitte, Wipro, and Capco.

In his new role, Bhavesh is responsible for building out Delta Capita’s value proposition for its clients in the insurance industry. This will include the rollout of new, tailored digital transformation solutions, as well as consulting and support with regulatory changes that are continuing to impact the industry.

Bhavesh Mulji, UK Head of Insurance at Delta Capita, said, “I am thrilled to join Delta Capita and work alongside such a talented team during this pivotal moment for the insurance industry. As the sector undergoes transformational change, driven by innovation and evolving customer needs, I believe our consulting capabilities and managed services offerings uniquely position us to support our clients through these exciting times.”

Sarah Carver, Head of Retail, Wealth and Insurance at Delta Capita, said, “We are delighted to have Bhavesh join, and for him to leverage his impressive experience in insurance transformation to supercharge Delta Capita’s offering in the industry. Watch this space!”

Delta Capita is the Financial Services division of Prytek.