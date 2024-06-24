Delta Capita Appoints Nick Frost As Global Chief Financial Officer

Delta Capita, a leading global financial services consulting, managed services, and technology provider, today announces the appointment of Nick Frost as Global Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Based in London, Nick will join Delta Capita’s Executive Committee reporting directly to Group CEO, Joe Channer. He will work closely with the global business leadership team to develop the company’s financial strategy and assist Delta Capita with its ambitious growth plans.

With over 20 years of finance experience, Nick brings a wealth of knowledge and industry expertise to his new role, having previously held CFO positions at other firms, including the London Stock Exchange Group.

Nick Frost, Chief Financial Officer at Delta Capita, said, “I am delighted to be joining Delta Capita at such an exciting and critical time in its growth trajectory. I look forward to collaborating with the team to ensure strong financial growth as Delta Capita continues its mission to reinvent the financial services value chain.”

Joe Channer, Chief Executive Officer at Delta Capita, said, "I’m very pleased to announce the appointment of Nick Frost as the new Chief Financial Officer of Delta Capita. Nick brings significant experience to the business having previously held CFO roles at institutional public companies, such as the London Stock Exchange Group. His leadership will be pivotal in shaping our financial strategy and preparing us for the next phase of accelerated growth."

Delta Capita is the Financial Services division of Prytek.