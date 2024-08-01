Delta Capita Appoints Caroline O'Sullivan As Head Of Ireland

Delta Capita, a leading global financial services consulting, managed services, and technology provider, today announces the appointment of Caroline O'Sullivan as its Head of Ireland.

Based in Dublin, Caroline will be responsible for developing and executing Delta Capita’s regional business strategy with a focus on driving sustainable growth across all core service lines in addition to managing client relationships and overseeing business operations. She will report to Philip Freeborn, Co-Head of Global Markets and Wholesale Banking Services at Delta Capita.

Prior to her new role, Caroline held the position of Chief Operating Officer, overseeing the delivery of Delta Capita’s assignments in Ireland. She brings a wealth of experience to her new role, with over 25 years in the financial services sector and having held significant positions at leading investment banks and financial markets industry groups.

Commenting on her appointment, Caroline O'Sullivan said “I am honoured and excited to take on the role of Head of Delta Capita Ireland. Our team is dedicated to delivering innovative solutions and unparalleled service to our clients and I look forward to leveraging our strong foundation to drive further growth and success throughout the region.”

Philip Freeborn, Co-Head of Global Markets and Wholesale Banking Services at Delta Capita said “Ireland is a critically important market for our clients. I am delighted to be working with Caroline as our new Head of Ireland. Caroline has the broad experience of our technology products, our services, and our consulting offerings to deliver the entire range of Delta Capita’s offerings to our clients. Caroline’s strong connection to our staff and dedication to their progress will make her a pivotal force in talent attraction and retention.”