Delta Capita Acquires International Compliance Partners (ICP)

Delta Capita, a global provider of managed services, technology solutions and consulting acquires International Compliance Partners (ICP). The acquisition enables Delta Capita to further extend its customer reach in Benelux financial services and accelerate growth through the development of innovative propositions with leading-edge technology.
ICP is a compliance specialist in the field of KYC/CDD, Risk & Compliance and has over 12 years’ experience in compliance, auditing and consultancy as well as in learning and development from its own KYC Academy. The expertise firm is based in The Netherlands and Belgium and has an excellent track record at financial institutions. ICP will further support Delta Capita to bring it’s KYC platform – Karbon – to the clients as part of Delta Capita’s Business Operating Platform-as-a Service.
This is one of a series of acquisitions Delta Capita has made since taking in $150m investment capital from Prytek in March last year. The acquisition of ICP enables Delta Capita to further its continued expansion in Benelux financial services and enhance its growth through several additional teams of experienced analysts in the financial sector. Furthermore, ICP’s KYC Academy enables Delta Capita to not only train and develop its own teams quickly and with high quality standards, but also enables client teams to develop with tailor-made learning programs.
Following the acquisition, the senior management team of ICP will hold a prominent role in the Benelux KYC practice. For its existing client base ICP remains the primary point of contact and its clients can expect the same level of dedication, service and professionalism. Clients will benefit from Delta Capita’s technology capabilities, international presence and managed services in financial services.
“Bringing the strong team of ICP on board within the Delta Capita family will scale our KYC and AML business to the next level with over 200 experts in KYC. Together with our technology investments this transaction demonstrates our commitment and provides clients with a strong partner to achieve their compliance obligations”, said Tom Kastelein, CEO of Delta Capita Benelux.
Commenting on the acquisition, Harm Groot Kormelink of ICP, said: “We are excited to join the Delta Capita organisation and be able to benefit from existing competences, international position and technology capabilities. We will be part of the senior management of the KYC practice knowing that our shared professional values are a success factor for growth and strong added value for our customers."
Delta Capita is the financial services arm of Prytek and was recognised in three out of the last four years by the Financial Times as one of the Top 1000 fastest growing companies in Europe, including 2021.