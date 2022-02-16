Degica Appoints Kazunori Kajihiro As COO To Drive Growth Of KOMOJU Payments Platform - International Payments Company Promotes Internal Candidate And Former Web Developer As Part Of Strategy To Ensure Considerable Tech Expertise In Its C-Suite

International payments company Degica has today announced the appointment of Kazunori Kajihiro as Chief Operating Officer (COO), based in Japan. Kajihiro will be responsible for all aspects of Degica's operations, including accounting, merchant management, supply chain management and growth in national and international markets – with a particular focus on driving growth and operations for the company's flagship KOMOJU payments platform.
The appointment reflects Degica's strategy of bringing individuals with technology expertise into its C-Suite team, drawing on his experience as a programmer at Fujisoft and Members Inc., as well as his time as a web developer in his early days with Degica.
Kajihiro also brings significant business expertise to the C-Suite team, having already played a central role in the company's growth. Most recently, Kajihiro served as Degica's Vice President of Products, overseeing the company's payment product development division and driving a dramatic improvement in the service levels of the company's flagship KOMOJU payments platform. He also previously served as Vice President of Security and Infrastructure between 2017 and 2019, where he led the way in building up the company's Infrastructure team while improving the performance of the KOMOJU platform, with his team consistently breaking records in terms of the number of transactions processed per second.
"It is a pleasure to be welcoming Kajihiro-san into our C-Suite team," says Jack Momose, CEO, Degica. "He has been an exceptional asset to our team for more than seven years now and his background as a programmer, combined with his intimate knowledge of our company and its products, make him the ideal candidate to lead our operations from the very top."