Dedem Lists On Euronext

Euronext today congratulates Dedem on its listing on Euronext Growth Milan.

Dedem is a leader in automated personal identification systems and a key player in the leisure segment, with games rooms, photo booths and kiddie rides.

Dedem’s listing represents Euronext’s 34th listing of this year. In the placement phase, Dedem raised €10 million.

The free float at the time of admission is 25.98% and the market capitalisation at IPO is €38.5 million.

Alberto Rizzi, CEO of Dedem, said: “Listing on Euronext Growth Milan marks both a major milestone and an exciting new beginning. Access to the capital markets offers us a tangible opportunity to build on our legacy of expertise, innovation, and identity to project it into the future. Dedem is deeply rooted in Italy’s industrial tradition, where craftsmanship meets technology and vision blends with history. We bring to the market a business model founded on quality, creativity, and social responsibility, a true expression of Made in Italy. We have also chosen to involve those who contribute to our success every day: a portion of the newly issued shares has been reserved for employees with at least two years of service within the Group, giving them the opportunity to become shareholders.

Dedem has always been a family story, and we want to continue writing it together”.

Paolo Monte, CFO of Dedem, said: “We are extremely proud of this achievement, the result of a journey that began a year and a half ago with the issuance of our first-ever corporate bond, followed by the planning of the listing and a rigorous, in-depth due diligence process. It was a demanding challenge successfully met thanks to the expertise and strong cohesion of our team. But for us, this is just the beginning. Listing on Euronext Growth Milan represents a true growth accelerator, enabling us to confidently embark on a new phase of corporate development.

Our next goal is clear: to further strengthen our presence in international markets and make internationalization a pillar of our long-term strategy”.