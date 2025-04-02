Decision By The Nasdaq Stockholm Disciplinary Committee Regarding Bio Vitos Pharma AB

The Disciplinary Committee of Nasdaq Stockholm (the “Exchange”) has dismissed a disciplinary case concerning Bio Vitos Pharma AB ("the Company").

On January 22, 2025, the Exchange requested the Disciplinary Committee to review a disciplinary case against the Company. The Exchange claimed that the Company had violated the rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The Exchange requested that the Disciplinary Committee decide to delist the Company's shares from Nasdaq Stockholm.

On March 14, 2025, the Exchange decided to delist the Company's shares from First North Growth Market, due to the Company not meeting the admission requirements. The last day for trading the Company's shares will be April 11, 2025. In light of this, the Exchange has chosen to withdraw its application from the Disciplinary Committee.

As the Exchange has withdrawn its application, the Disciplinary Committee has dismissed the case. The case will therefore not be reviewed by the Disciplinary Committee.

The Disciplinary Committee’s decision is available at:

https://www.nasdaq.com/market-regulation/nordic/stockholm/disciplinary/decisions-sanctions