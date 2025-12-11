Decision By The Nasdaq Stockholm Disciplinary Committee Regarding Acenta Group AB

The Disciplinary Committee of Nasdaq Stockholm (the “Exchange”) has found that Acenta Group AB (the “Company”) has breached the rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market (the “Rulebook”) and therefore ordered the Company to pay a fine of six annual fees, corresponding to an amount of SEK 750,000.

The Disciplinary Committee has determined that the Company, on two occasions, violated Article 17 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (“MAR”) by failing to disclose inside information in the correct manner.

On April 8, 2025, the Company announced that it had entered into a loan agreement and stated that the loan was subject to market terms. Given the Company’s financial position, the Committee considers that the interest rate was of such significance that information about the rate was necessary to enable a complete and accurate assessment of the information regarding the loan.

On July 25, 2025, the Company announced that it had entered into another loan agreement. The Committee finds that the press release did not allow for a complete and accurate assessment because it lacked information about the interest rate for the loan as well as details regarding share issues addressed in the loan agreement.

The Committee considers these breaches to be serious and therefore imposes a sanction. The penalty is set at six annual fees.

The Disciplinary Committee’s decision is available at:

https://www.nasdaq.com/market-regulation/nordic/stockholm/disciplinary/decisions-sanctions

About the Disciplinary Committee

The role of Nasdaq Stockholm’s Disciplinary Committee is to consider suspicions regarding whether Exchange Members or listed companies have breached the rules and regulations applying on the Exchange. If the Exchange suspects that a member or company has acted in breach of the rules, the matter is referred to the Disciplinary Committee. Nasdaq Stockholm investigates the suspicions and pursues the matter and the Disciplinary Committee issues a ruling regarding possible sanctions. The sanctions possible for listed companies are a warning, a fine or delisting. The sanctions possible for Exchange Members are a warning, a fine or debarment. Fines paid are not included in the Exchange’s business but are attributed to a foundation supporting research in the securities market. The Disciplinary Committee's Chairman and Deputy Chairman must be lawyers with experience of serving as judges. At least two of the other members of the Committee must have in-depth insight into the workings of the securities market.

Members: Former Supreme Court Justice Marianne Lundius (Chairman), Supreme Court Justice Petter Asp (Deputy Chairman), Supreme Court Justice Johan Danelius (Deputy Chairman), Company Director Anders Oscarsson, Company Director Joakim Strid, Lawyer Wilhelm Lüning, Lawyer Patrik Marcelius, Lawyer Erik Sjöman, MBA Carl Johan Högbom, Authorized Public Accountant Magnus Svensson Henryson, Former Authorized Public Accountant Svante Forsberg, Lawyer Magnus Lindstedt and director Kristina Schauman.