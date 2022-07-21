Decision By The Disciplinary Committee Of Nasdaq Stockholm Regarding Telia Company AB

The Disciplinary Committee of Nasdaq Stockholm has found that Telia Company AB (“Telia” or the “Company”) has breached the rules of Nasdaq Stockholm (the “Rulebook”) and therefore ordered the Company to pay a fine of two annual fees, corresponding to an amount of SEK 6,210,000.

The Disciplinary Committee concludes that Telia, in connection with its process to appoint a new CEO for the Company in 2019, breached Article 17 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation ("MAR") and thereby item 3.1 of the Rulebook by not, at the right time, handling the process as inside information.

The Disciplinary Committee’s decision is available at:

https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/decisions-sanctions-stockholm-2022