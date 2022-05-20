Deal Activity In Asia-Pacific Nosedives By 29.4% In April 2022, Finds GlobalData

A total of 1,166 deals (comprising mergers & acquisitions, private equity, and venture financing deals) were announced in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region during April 2022, which is a decline of 29.4% over the 1,651 deals announced during the previous month, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

An analysis of GlobalData’s Financial Deals Database reveales that the deal volume in the APAC region during the month was also lower than the monthly average of the first quarter of 2022.

Aurojyoti Bose, Lead Analyst at GlobalData, comments: “Many of the APAC countries are witnessing inflation like situation while some are still struggling to overcome the effects of COVID-19 lockdowns on the economies. Meanwhile China, which is a key market in the region, is witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases and consequently suffered a steep 39.2% decline in deal activity.”





Akin to the regional trend, several key APAC markets such as India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and Singapore witnessed decrease in deals volume by 27.3%, 21.4%,16.4%, 21.4% and 36.2%, respectively, in April 2022 compared to previous month.

All the deal types under coverage witnessed decline. Merger & acquisitions, private equity and venture financing deals witnessed month-on-month decline in deal volume by 30.9%, 32.9% and 28%, respectively.