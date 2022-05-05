Deadline Nears For 3 CalPERS Board Election Nominations - Nomination Forms And Candidate Statements Are Due May 12

Eligible CalPERS members interested in seeking election to one of three board of administration positions have a week to complete the nomination process to become candidates.

The three seats up for election represent state, school, and retired member groups.

Nomination petitions with required signatures, as well as candidate statements, and the nomination acceptance/ballot designation forms are due by 5:00 p.m. on May 12, 2022. The candidate statement addenda are due by May 31, 2022.

Information on the upcoming board elections and resources for members and candidates are available on our Board Elections page.

Ballots will be mailed August 26, 2022, and votes must be received by September 26, 2022. Votes will be processed beginning September 27, 2022. A runoff election may be held if no candidate receives the majority of votes cast in their election.

To ensure election ballots are received, verify your address by logging into myCalPERS or contacting us by phone at 888 CalPERS (or 888-225-7377).

The state member representative seat is currently occupied by Theresa Taylor, who has served in the position since 2015. Active state employees are eligible to vote in this election.

The school member representative seat is currently occupied by Rob Feckner, who has served in the position since 1999. Active school members are eligible to vote in this election.

The winners of the state and school elections will serve a four-year term beginning January 16, 2023.

The retiree seat was vacated by Henry Jones in January 2022. The winner of this special election will serve the remainder of the current term, as well as the next term of office through January 15, 2028. Retired members are eligible to vote in this election.

Members who are eligible to vote can do so online, by phone, and by mail in these elections.

The 13-member CalPERS Board of Administration sets policy and oversees the administration of retirement and health benefits on behalf of California public employers, and their active and retired employees. Under the California Constitution, the CalPERS Board has exclusive authority to administer the CalPERS Pension Fund.