DBS Accelerates Market Integrity Efforts Leveraging Nasdaq Surveillance Technology - Cloud-Based Surveillance Technology From Nasdaq To Underpin Dbs’ Market Abuse Detection Efforts

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) and DBS, a leading financial services group in Asia and Southeast Asia’s largest bank, announced today that DBS will leverage Nasdaq Trade Surveillance technology to advance its surveillance and market integrity efforts. Nasdaq’s Trade Surveillance solutions will enable DBS to enhance its abilities to analyze comprehensive market abuse surveillance scenarios and patterns and detect trading anomalies across equities and derivatives markets as well as OTC FX markets.

The technology will provide DBS with a consolidated, flexible, and user-friendly view to manage and monitor market conduct across multiple trading venues and asset classes, while enabling DBS’ trade surveillance team to detect, investigate, and document a wide array of market abuse behaviors through alerts that can be tailored to subsets of the market and asset classes. Used across institutional segments, the technology will enhance DBS’ ability to detect and respond swiftly to potential risks of market abuse and help analysts optimize their time spent. The SaaS-deployed technology solution widely used by regulators, exchanges and banks worldwide can effectively detect patterns of market abuse behaviors with over 200 tailored alerts.

“The confidence that markets and our clients have in DBS as a safe and trusted banking group is anchored in our ability to detect and respond to anomalous activity, which in turn calls for a robust surveillance and prevention infrastructure,” said Ko Chin Siong, Chief Operating Officer for DBS Vickers, the brokerage arm of DBS. “Nasdaq’s solutions add to the suite of cutting-edge technologies DBS deploys to enhance our surveillance capabilities at all levels, and will enable us to better protect our clients’ interest.”

“DBS will leverage Nasdaq’s cutting-edge robust technology as they seek to advance its surveillance capabilities to protect its clients from market abuse,” said Valerie Bannert-Thurner, Senior Vice President of Anti-Financial Crime Technology, Nasdaq. “They join a growing community of leading financial institutions, and retail brokerage firms specifically, across the region and beyond that leverage Nasdaq’s surveillance technology trusted by regulators to help track suspicious activities across markets and asset classes, and ultimately safeguard investors worldwide. We look forward to partner with DBS as they grow their business and evolve its market integrity efforts.”

Nasdaq’s end-to-end market technology powers more than 2,300 companies in 50 countries, spanning the world’s financial industry, including capital markets infrastructure operators, market participants, banks, and regulators.