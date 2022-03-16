Dave A. Sanchez To Lead SEC Office Of Municipal Securities

The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that Dave A. Sanchez will return to the SEC to serve as Director of the Office of Municipal Securities (OMS) effective April 11. Mr. Sanchez most recently advised municipal issuers, broker-dealers and municipal advisors as a Senior Counsel at Norton Rose Fulbright US LLP.
“I’m pleased that Dave is returning to the SEC as the Director of the Office of Municipal Securities,” said SEC Chair Gary Gensler. “The $4 trillion municipal bonds market plays a crucial function in our capital markets, helping local governments raise the money they need to build bridges, fix roads, and complete other critical projects. Dave brings 30 years of experience and a deep commitment to public service to the helm of this important office. I’d also like to thank Ernesto Lanza for serving as Acting Director of OMS.”
“I’m thankful for the opportunity and I look forward to returning to the SEC to lead a team of dedicated public servants to help advise the Commission on the municipal securities market,” said Mr. Sanchez.
Mr. Sanchez served as an Attorney Fellow in the Office of Municipal Securities from 2010 to 2013. During that time he helped author a major Commission report on the municipal securities market and played a role in the agency’s rulemaking establishing a permanent registration regime for municipal advisors.
Earlier in his career, Mr. Sanchez served as the Associate General Counsel at Financial Security Assurance, Counsel at Sidley Austin, San Francisco’s Deputy City Attorney for Special Projects-Finance, and Associate at Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP. Mr. Sanchez graduated magna cum laude from the University of New Mexico and earned his law degree from Harvard University, where he served as executive editor of the Harvard Civil Rights-Civil Liberties Law Review.