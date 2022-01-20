DataBP Appoints Mark Schaedel To The Position Of CEO - DataBP Prepares For The Next Stage Of Growth

DataBP, the data licensing and commercial management platform, today announced the appointment of Mark Schaedel as CEO in a push to prepare for the next stage of growth.
Against a backdrop of rapidly evolving data consumption methods and demand for data and subscription services, DataBP has built a comprehensive platform designed specifically for data commercialization. The platform reduces the burdens of managing data licensing relationships and subscription services at scale while enabling rapid deployment of new products and services. Founded in 2013, DataBP has now been implemented by 15 global financial institutions including The CME Group, Australia’s ASX, Canada’s TMX Group, Singapore’s SGX, and many other global exchange groups, index providers, and data vendors.
Brandon Baker, Co-Founding Partner at DataBP, said: “Mark has been acting as a strategic advisor for the last year or so and brings a unique combination of capital markets experience and market data expertise, as well as the skills and relationships to help take us to the next level in our growth strategy. We are proud of the client partnerships we have developed over the years and we owe it to them to remain laser-focused on their experience and execute on our roadmap. Mark’s assumption of the CEO responsibilities will allow us to continue this focus while benefiting from Mark’s vision and relationships across the industry.”
Mark Bird, Co-Founding Partner at DataBP, said: “We like to say that we are reinventing market data because of our focus on reimagining how business process workflows can be better designed and improved with modern technology. Continuing our growth trajectory requires that we also reinvent ourselves and constantly improve how we are designed to execute on the commitments we have made to our clients. Many of us at DataBP have worked with Mark over the years and couldn’t be more excited about the opportunities still in front of us and having Mark on board to help us navigate them.”
Mark Schaedel, CEO, DataBP, concluded: “As capital markets have largely evolved into a data-driven ecosystem, the potential for innovation in how data is commercially managed continues to grow. DataBP has been extremely successful building a great product, attracting world class clients and a talented team. I am thrilled by the opportunity to join the team and lead the next chapter of our growth strategy.”