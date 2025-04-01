Darryl Hooker Joins DIGITEC As Head Of Buisness Development And Partnerships

DIGITEC, the global standard for FX Swaps and NDF pricing technology and workflow automation, today announced that Darryl Hooker had joined as Head of Business Development and Partnerships.

Darryl has more than 40 years of experience working in the FX market, and an extensive knowledge of FX Swaps and NDFs. In his new role he has responsibility for global business development strategy.

Most recently he was Director of NDF Sales at Fenics FX and before that Head of NDF Strategy at 360T. Previously he spent over 18 years at EBS/NEX, ultimately being Global Head of Spot FX and Precious Metals, and Head of FX EMEA for NEX Markets. While at EBS/NEX he played a pivotal role in the firm’s growth strategy, identifying new opportunities as Spot FX markets become more electronic, and leading the launch of the EBS CNH platform and its adoption in China.

Darryl’s career includes being a private sector member of the first Global Foreign Exchange Committee (GFXC), as well as the Australian Foreign Exchange Committee (AFXC), the Canadian Foreign Exchange Committee (CFEC) and the ECB’s Foreign Exchange Contact Group (FXCG). He was also chair of the International Ruble Settlement Forum, an initiative to adopt a real-time gross settlement system for that currency.

Darryl Hooker said, ”DIGITEC is a leader in FX Swaps and NDF technology, but importantly it is also committed to innovation and market evolution. I am pleased to have joined such an exceptional team and look forward to meeting with banks and trading venues to enhance our business development strategy and capture new opportunities as FX Swaps trading workflows become increasingly automated.”

“We are very happy to welcome Darryl to our growing team. He brings many years of experience in FX technology sales and provides unrivalled domain knowledge, business development expertise and many senior industry relationships,” said Peer Joost, CEO of DIGITEC. “Darryl brings significant understanding of market requirements for FX Swaps electronic trading and data, and the technical requirements of venues.”

“As the FX market continues to evolve, we are seeing an increasing global demand for FX Swaps and NDF trading technology solutions and Darryl will play an important role as we continue to work with a growing list of banks of all sizes,” said Stephan von Massenbach, CRO of DIGITEC.

DIGITEC is a specialist provider of FX Swaps technology and data. It is recognised as the market leader with a global client base which includes more than 50% of the Top 50 FX trading firms. The firm’s market-leading services include D3 Pricing, D3 OMS, and award-winning data services, Swaps Data Feed (SDF), and Precious Metals Data Feed (PMF) developed in partnership with 360T.