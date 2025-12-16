Danish Growth Capital Becomes Sixth Institutional Investor In United Fintech

United Fintech, the industry-neutral fintech infrastructure and ecosystem for financial institutions, asset managers & wealth managers, has accepted a strategic investment from Dansk Vækstkapital (Danish Growth Capital), an investment fund strategy under Danske Private Equity and Danske Bank Asset Management. The new minority investment follows the announcement earlier this month that Barclays became the fifth global bank to join United Fintech’s investor group, alongside BNP Paribas, Citi, Danske Bank and Standard Chartered, making Dansk Vækstkapital the company’s sixth institutional investor overall.

The investment comes during a period of accelerated and sustained growth for United Fintech, which continues to build a comprehensive ecosystem of leading solutions for institutional clients. In 2025, the company completed two acquisitions, expanding its portfolio to seven fintechs and strengthening its capabilities across commercial banking, capital markets, and wealth & asset management, helping its clients modernise infrastructure, accelerate innovation and deploy AI-powered innovation securely and efficiently with one-point-access.

Over the last year, United Fintech has also strengthened its global presence, now operating 11 offices worldwide, with a team of over 200 employees. The investment from Dansk Vækstkapital will support further growth and innovation initiatives as the company continues to scale internationally.

“United Fintech is creating a powerful, highly scalable platform that enables large financial institutions to adopt essential new technology while helping tech founders scale their products effectively. With United Fintech’s exceptional growth potential and its visionary and accomplished management team, this investment is a strong fit for us, and we are excited to support the company in its further growth journey," says Mikael Deigaard, Partner at Dansk Vækstkapital.

“Bringing Dansk Vækstkapital onto our cap table marks an important step in broadening our investor base with experienced financial backers who share our long-term vision. United Fintech is scaling globally, and the combination of strategic bank investors and strong institutional capital gives us a unique foundation to accelerate that mission. As financial institutions adopt new technology at unprecedented speed, driven in part by AI, we are creating the infrastructure that allows them to do so safely and at scale,” says Christian Frahm, Founder and CEO at United Fintech.