Dalian Commodity Exchange: Notice On Trading Hour Arrangements For 2026 New Year’s Day Holiday

In accordance with the Notice on 2026 DCE Market Holiday Arrangements, the trading hour arrangements of Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) for the 2026 New Year's Day Holiday are hereby notified as follows:

The market will be closed from January 1, 2026 (Thursday) to January 3, 2026 (Saturday) for holidays, and on January 4, 2026 (Sunday) for weekend.

There will be no night trading session on the night of December 31, 2025 (Wednesday). The market will open as usual from January 5, 2026 (Monday), with the call auction held between 8:55 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. The night trading session will resume on the night of January 5, 2026 (Monday).

Members should remind their clients of the trading hour arrangements in a timely manner, so as to ensure smooth market operation.









Disclaimer: This English translation may be used for reference only. In cases there is any discrepancy between the English version and the original Chinese version, the original Chinese version shall prevail. Dalian Commodity Exchange may change or update this English translation without any prior notice and shall accept no responsibility or liability for damage or loss caused by any error, inaccuracy, misunderstanding, or change with regard to this English translation.