Dalian Commodity Exchange: Notice On Adjustments To Price Limits During 2026 New Year’s Day Holiday

According to the Measures for Risk Management of Dalian Commodity Exchange, Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) has decided upon discussion to make the following adjustments to the price limits and the trading margins for the relevant futures before and after the 2026 New Year's Day Holiday:

From the settlement on December 30 (Tuesday), 2025, the price limits of Coke futures will be adjusted to 10%, the trading margins will remain unchanged; the price limits of Coking Coal futures will be adjusted to 10%, the trading margins will remain unchanged; the price limits and trading margins of other futures will remain unchanged.

After the trading is resumed on January 5 (Monday), 2026, from the settlement of the first trading day when the situation that the one-direction non-continuous quotation under the price limit does not occur on the contract with the largests open interests of one product, the price limits and the trading margins of such product will be adjusted as follows:

The price limits and the trading margins of Coke and Coking Coal futures will be restored to the standards before the New Year's Day Holiday; the price limits and trading margins of other futures will remain unchanged.

Sheet: Adjustments of Risk Parameters of Relevant Futures Products of DCE During and After the New Year's Day Holiday

Product Present During the Holiday After the Holiday Price Limit Trading Margin Price Limit Trading Margin Price Limit Trading Margin Speculation Hedging Speculation Hedging Speculation Hedging Iron Ore 9% 11% 11% 9% 11% 11% 9% 11% 11% Coke 8% 20% 15% 10% 20% 15% 8% 20% 15% Coking Coal 8% 12% 12% 10% 12% 12% 8% 12% 12% No.1 Soybean 6% 7% 7% 6% 7% 7% 6% 7% 7% No.2 Soybean 6% 7% 7% 6% 7% 7% 6% 7% 7% Soybean Meal 6% 7% 7% 6% 7% 7% 6% 7% 7% Soybean Oil 6% 7% 7% 6% 7% 7% 6% 7% 7% RBD Palm Olein 7% 8% 8% 7% 8% 8% 7% 8% 8% Corn 6% 7% 7% 6% 7% 7% 6% 7% 7% Corn Starch 5% 6% 6% 5% 6% 6% 5% 6% 6% Polished Round-Grained Rice 5% 6% 6% 5% 6% 6% 5% 6% 6% Egg 6% 7% 7% 6% 7% 7% 6% 7% 7% Live Hog 6% 8% 8% 6% 8% 8% 6% 8% 8% LLDPE 6% 7% 7% 6% 7% 7% 6% 7% 7% PP 6% 7% 7% 6% 7% 7% 6% 7% 7% PVC 6% 7% 7% 6% 7% 7% 6% 7% 7% EG 6% 7% 7% 6% 7% 7% 6% 7% 7% BZ 7% 8% 8% 7% 8% 8% 7% 8% 8% EB 6% 7% 7% 6% 7% 7% 6% 7% 7% LPG 6% 7% 7% 6% 7% 7% 6% 7% 7% Log 6% 8% 8% 6% 8% 8% 6% 8% 8% Fiberboard 5% 10% 10% 5% 10% 10% 5% 10% 10% Blockboard 5% 15% 15% 5% 15% 15% 5% 15% 15%

For futures contracts that meet the adjustment requirements of the price limit or trading margin specified in the Measures for Risk Management of Dalian Commodity Exchange, the higher value of the price limit or the trading margin shall prevail.

All members are required to send risk alerts to the clients and intensify the prevention of market risks, so as to ensure the smooth market operation.

Disclaimer: This English translation may be used for reference only. In cases there is any discrepancy between the English version and the original Chinese version, the original Chinese version shall prevail. Dalian Commodity Exchange may change or update this English translation without any prior notice and shall accept no responsibility or liability for damage or loss caused by any error, inaccuracy, misunderstanding, or change with regard to this English translation.