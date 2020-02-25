Dalian Commodity Exchange Deals With 28 Abnormal Transactions In January

To earnestly fulfill the front-line regulation responsibility, regulate futures transactions, and protect the legitimate rights and interests of futures market participants, Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) has continued to strictly crack down on all kinds of violations.
In January 2020, DCE dealt with on 28 cases of abnormal transactions, including 20 cases of self-transactions exceeding position limits and 8 cases of frequently submitting and canceling orders. DCE has reminded these clients through members by telephone.
Meanwhile, DCE handles 6 violation clues, including 4 cases of transferring funds through matched orders, 1 case of affecting prices of contracts through self-transactions or agreed trade, and 1 case of violating position limits. Relevant clients have been imposed on corresponding regulatory measures.