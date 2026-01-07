Dalian Commodity Exchange Deals With 14 Cases Of Abnormal Trading In December 2025

Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) continues to investigate and handle abnormal trading activities and violations for the purposes of performing front-line market supervision responsibilities, regulating futures trading activities, preventing and mitigating market risks and protecting the legitimate rights and interests of market participants. In December 2025, 14 cases of abnormal trading were investigated and handled.

Among the 14 cases of abnormal trading, 11 cases were self-trade exceeding frequency limit, two cases were frequent cancellation of orders and one case was cancellation of large-amount orders exceeding frequency limit. The above-mentioned clients whose trading activities reached the handling threshold of DCE have been delivered telephone alert through the Members.

In addition, DCE also investigated and handled two violation clues of transferring funds through matched orders. DCE has conducted investigations against the relevant clients and taken corresponding measures in accordance with DCE rules.

Disclaimer: This English translation may be used for reference only. In cases there is any discrepancy between the English version and the original Chinese version, the original Chinese version shall prevail. Dalian Commodity Exchange may change or update this English translation without any prior notice and shall accept no responsibility or liability for damage or loss caused by any error, inaccuracy, misunderstanding, or change with regard to this English translation.