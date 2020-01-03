Dalian Commodity Exchange And Postal Savings Bank Of China Ink Strategic Cooperation Agreement

Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) and the Postal Savings Bank of China (PSBC) sign a strategic cooperation framework agreement in Beijing on the morning of December 20. DCE Chairman and Party Chief Li Zhengqiang, DCE Vice President Wang Yufei, PSBC Head Office Chairman Zhang Jinliang, and PSBC Vice President Xu Xueming attend the signing ceremony.
DCE has attached great importance to the cooperation with financial instruments like banks, and the scope of cooperation has been expanded from the single margin depository business at the very beginning to the futures market internationalization, the over-the-counter market construction, the industry-finance integration, and the targeted poverty alleviation, gradually forming the “1+N” business cooperation mode. In recent years, DCE has kept promoting the cooperation with financial institutions by targeting to the direction of “strengthening banks-futures cooperation and serving the real economy” and combining with the strategic goal and focus of building a diversified, open and world-class diversified and open derivatives exchange in the world. The signing of this strategic cooperation agreement between DCE and PSBC will give full play to their advantages and cement the width and depth of their cooperation and achieve a win-win result by complementing each other’s advantages, thus providing industrial clients and the real economy with more diversified services. Besides, it marks another key measure of DCE to improve the banks-futures cooperation level and better serve the “agriculture, rural areas and peasants” and national strategies, with the fundamental purpose of serving the real economy.