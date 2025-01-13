Dairy Company Floats Equity On TSE - A New Company Was Listed On Tehran Securities Exchange (TSE): Bahar Dalahoo Dairy Company

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of 109,918,761 shares, equivalent to 9% of the stocks of Bahar Dalahoo Dairy Company (Manizan) with a notable participation of 1,466,633 trading codes was conducted at Tehran Securities Exchange on Monday, 13th January 2025.

Bahar Dalahoo Dairy Company was listed as the 620th company, under the ticker of “MNZN1” in the sector of “Food products and beverages except sugar”. The newly listed issuer was priced at IRR 10,640 per share through a price discovery method.

It is worth mentioning that 1,475,623 trading codes participated in the IPO, and 1,466,633 trading codes were allocated a maximum of 76 shares each.

The news link on our websiteè https://old.tse.ir/en/news/newsPages/news_N75837.html