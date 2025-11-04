D7 DLT: Clearstream Launches Tokenized Securities Platform

Clearstream, the leading provider of post-trade services and part of Deutsche Börse Group, has launched a novel tokenized securities platform: D7 DLT.

With D7 DLT, Clearstream facilitates the issuance and management of securities, based on distributed-ledger technology (DLT) and fully compliant with the central securities depository regulation (CSDR). The new offering complements Clearstream’s existing D7 digital issuance platform, providing clients with the choice between digital and tokenized issuance and empowering them to embark on their digital transformation journey at their own pace and using their preferred technology.

D7 DLT will be first rolled out into the international market and available to issuer clients of Clearstream Banking S.A, thus enhancing Clearstream’s Eurobond offering. The first expected issuances are commercial papers (CPs) and medium-term notes (MTNs). Both these securities benefit strongly from the speed of issuance, allowing treasurers to generate funding on an intraday basis.

Jens Hachmeister, Head of Issuer Services & New Digital Markets, comments: “This is a landmark achievement for Clearstream and the wider financial community. D7 is reinventing how securities are issued, managed, and traded, benefiting all market participants, providing the flexibility to choose between digital and tokenized issuance. The platform offers a unique combination of innovation and practicality, addressing current client needs while paving the way for the future of finance, advancing capital markets in Europe and globally.”

Google Cloud, a strategic innovation partner of Deutsche Börse Group, enables D7 DLT with secure infrastructure, technical expertise, and cloud capacity.

“Our collaboration with Clearstream on the D7 DLT platform is a powerful example of innovation in digital finance. By combining our secure and scalable infrastructure with Clearstream’s expertise in distributed ledger technology, we’re helping to redefine how securities are issued and managed. This platform is not just about meeting today’s needs; it’s also about building a more efficient, transparent, and secure future for capital markets globally,” said Matt Renner, President, Global Revenue, at Google Cloud.

Key Benefits of D7 DLT:

Streamlined issuance and lifecycle management : The platform enables the issuance of tokenized securities directly onto the DLT, streamlining processes and reducing the complexity associated with traditional issuance methods.

: The platform enables the issuance of tokenized securities directly onto the DLT, streamlining processes and reducing the complexity associated with traditional issuance methods. Enhanced transparency and security : DLT provides an immutable and transparent record of ownership and transactions, enhancing security and reducing the risk of fraud. This builds trust and fosters greater efficiency in post-trade processing.

: DLT provides an immutable and transparent record of ownership and transactions, enhancing security and reducing the risk of fraud. This builds trust and fosters greater efficiency in post-trade processing. Unparalleled accessibility and interoperability: The D7 DLT platform allows for unique seamless integration with existing market infrastructure, facilitating broader investor reach and interoperability for a wide range of international market participants. It will also integrate with trading venues such as Deutsche Börse Group’s own 360X multi-lateral trading facility (MTF) which can service securities natively issued on DLT.

Successful live pilot use cases during 2024 ECB Trials

D7 DLT’s launch follows successful trials conducted as part of the European Central Bank (ECB) Trials and Experiments in 2024. During these trials, Clearstream executed several live issuances with various partners, encompassing complex use cases and diverse asset classes such as commercial paper and intraday repo transactions. The successful demonstration of the platform’s ability to manage both securities and central bank digital currency (CBDC) positions it for future scalability and innovation.