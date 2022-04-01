D2X Selects Scila Surveillance For Real-Time Market Surveillance

D2X, a new digital derivatives exchange who will provide digital asset options and futures trading as a EU-regulated Multilateral Trading Facility, has selected Scila Surveillance for monitoring its market, provided by the Stockholm-based leading independent surveillance, risk & anti-money laundering technology provider Scila AB.
Scila provides D2X with a powerful and flexible real-time market surveillance tool which is deployed at customer sites in more than 20 countries, including exchanges, regulators and market participants. Scila has a strong focus on digital assets and cryptocurrencies and currently provides technology to some of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges & traders globally.
The Scila solution includes a broad selection of alert rules and reports, a powerful search and replay functionality as well as trading analytics tools. The solution utilizes advanced machine learning capabilities, based on both unsupervised and supervised learning.
“Digital assets and cryptocurrencies have become an integrated part of the financial system and capital markets. Market surveillance is a key part for maintaining confidence in these markets. Hence we are glad to see that Scila’s products are being widely used and continue to grow in this area. We are excited to work with D2X on this project”, says Lars-Ivar Sellberg, Executive Chairman and one of the Co-Founders at Scila.
“D2X’s strategy is regulatory first, as such it is our top priority to have a state-of-the art technology to ensure fair and orderly trading on our market”, says Laetitia Grimaud, Co-Founder and General Counsel at D2X Group.