Cyprus University Of Technology Students Gain Career Boost With New CISI Collaboration

Those studying for Cyprus University of Technology (CUT) business and technology degrees may have a competitive edge in the jobs market with a new CISI deal incorporating study for professional financial services qualifications.

The new collaboration will allow CUT students to complement their degrees with the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI) professional qualifications including:

The arrangement for students will include supply of CISI’s pdf/digital exam workbooks, sample exam papers and Revision Express e-learning tool. Students will also receive a year’s CISI membership, unlocking access to CISI’s state-of-the-art learning portal with items curated by subject or type, allowing upskilling and continuing professional development. The CISI learning platform includes live webinars on CISI TV, recorded content on CISI’s YouTube channel, podcasts and cutting-edge articles in CISI’s The Review magazine.

Students choosing to study for CISI’s professional qualifications will be able to take their exams either by remote invigilation or in a CISI Cyprus test centre.

Cyprus University of Technology Rector Prof. Panayiotis Zaphiris said: “This collaboration with CISI is a milestone for our students. We are committed to providing our students with every opportunity to excel in their careers, and this partnership enables them to graduate not just with a degree, but with globally recognized professional qualifications. These additional credentials will give our graduates a distinct advantage in the competitive job market."

Kevin Moore, Chartered FCSI, CISI Executive Director Membership & Business Development, said: “We are delighted to welcome CUT students to CISI’s global community and to have the university join us as a CISI Education Partner. Our financial services profession is fast-moving and evolving, and we are pleased to partner with CUT to offer these students a competitive edge alongside their degrees, while keeping their skills and knowledge up to date and relevant.”

Students who are interested in learning more about the collaboration can contact the CUT Department of Finance, Accounting and Management Science, Associate Professor Elena Kalothychou eleni.kalotychou@cut.ac.cy) or visit www.cut.ac.cy.