CVC Capital Partners Lists On Euronext Amsterdam

€250 million raised

Market capitalisation of €14 billion and increase in offer size to €2.0 billion

12 th listing on Euronext in 2024

4 th international listing on Euronext in 2024; largest IPO in Europe to date in 2024

Further strengthening Euronext’s leading position for cross-border listings in Europe

Euronext today congratulates CVC Capital Partners plc (CVC), a global investment firm, on its successful listing on Euronext Amsterdam (ticker code: CVC).

CVC is a global leader in private markets with a history of creating sustainable value over more than 40 years. The company has approximately €186 billion in assets under management across seven complementary investment strategies in Private Equity, Secondaries, Credit and Infrastructure.

Today’s Initial Public Offering provides CVC with a long-term institutional structure to support its growth ambitions and evolution. Access to the public capital markets supports the firm’s long-term growth and increases the Group’s profile with existing and prospective clients.

The admission and issue price of CVC shares was set at €14 per share. Market capitalisation was €14 billion on the day of listing. The Initial Public Offering (IPO) raised €250 million altogether.