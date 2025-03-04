Currenxie Secures Electronic Money Institution Authorisation From The Central Bank Of Ireland

Cross-border payments company, Currenxie, today announced it has been granted authorisation as an Electronic Money Institution (EMI) by the Central Bank of Ireland. This marks a significant step in Currenxie's growth strategy as it enters the European market, with Dublin set to serve as the group's regional headquarters.

Currenxie, a fintech company founded in 2014, specialises in simplifying global payments for businesses. The company provides comprehensive solutions for merchants when collecting, exchanging, and sending money worldwide.

Currenxie becomes the latest financial institution to receive an EMI from the Central Bank of Ireland. Currently, there are approximately only 30 institutions who have received EMI authorisation, demonstrating Currenxie has met the rigorous regulatory standards the Central Bank of Ireland requires for the authorisation process.

The new EMI license enables Currenxie to operate across the European Economic Area (EEA).

Sam Coyne, CEO Europe of Currenxie, explains: "This EMI authorisation is the latest milestone in Currenxie’s global expansion enabling us to partner with millions of merchants across Europe.

“Ireland is fast becoming one of Europe’s leading tech and finance hubs with an exceptional depth of talent and a highly credible regulatory environment from which Currenxie can operate, further develop its customer offering and propel its future expansion into new markets. This follows authorisation in the UK as Currenxie’s solution continues to scale at pace.”

The cross-border payments company, which serves tens of thousands of businesses from its Hong Kong headquarters, already employs 12 people at its Dublin office with plans to scale its operation substantially over the next two years as it launches and expands its service offering throughout Europe.

Currenxie has also received EMI authorisation from the FCA to operate in the UK, adding to its existing portfolio of licenses and registrations across multiple jurisdictions, including Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United States.