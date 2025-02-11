CTBC Launches CTBC U.S. Innovation Technology ETF, Tracking The Solactive U.S. Innovation Technology Index

Solactive is proud to announce its first collaboration with CTBC Investments, launching the CTBC U.S. Innovation Technology ETF that tracks the Solactive U.S. Innovation Technology Index. This innovation-focused index is designed to capture the performance of 50 leading U.S. technology companies, targeting advancement, resilience, and long-term growth in the rapidly evolving tech sector.

US technology leaders like Apple and Amazon have often demonstrated high market shares and strong operating margins, indicating efficient business models and pricing power. In addition to massive investments and resources in Research & Development (R&D), it allows the tech giants to maintain significant competitive advantages compared to other market players, further strengthening their market positions and continuously creating new revenue streams. With global technological advancements accelerating, this index aims to offer investors an opportunity to gain strategic exposure to companies driving innovation in key areas such as software, hardware, and next-generation technologies.

The Solactive U.S. Innovation Technology Index comprises the 50 top-performing and innovative U.S.-listed companies with strong operating margins, significant R&D investments, and robust price momentum, reflecting the core qualities that drive growth and market leadership. The index employs a rigorous filtering process, starting with the top 125 securities by free-float market capitalization from the Solactive GBS Global Markets All Cap USD Index. Further, the selection is refined to 50 leading companies based on operational performance, innovation, and price strength. Components are weighted by free-float market capitalization, with a 20% cap per component and a 60% cap for the top 5 components, ensuring a balanced representation between large-cap leaders and emerging players for growth and resilience.

The ETF listed on 11st February on the Taiwan Stock Exchange with the ticker code 009801.TW.

Timo Pfeiffer, Chief Markets Officer at Solactive, commented: “We are pleased to partner with CTBC Investments on the Solactive U.S. Innovation Technology Index, which represents the essence of technological leadership, identifying companies that not only innovate but do so with financial discipline. This collaboration with CTBC enables us to deliver a strategic investment tool to Taiwanese investors, reflecting the robust growth potential of the U.S. tech sector.”

Chien-Wu Wang, Fund Manager of the CTBC U.S. Innovation Technology ETF, commented: “CTBC Investments is pleased to collaborate with Solactive to launch the CTBC U.S. Innovation Technology ETF. By selecting high-R&D and high-momentum companies, this ETF aims to help investors seize long-term growth opportunities brought by the AI revolution.”