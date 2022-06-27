Cryptocurrency Hedge Fund ARK36 Establishes Fintech Advisory Board And Appoints Four Senior Leaders As Fintech Consultants From The U.S. And The UK

ARK36, the leading and CySec-regulated cryptocurrency hedge fund, has announced today that it has established a fintech advisory board comprised of global fintech leaders, investment veterans and senior government advisors, and it has appointed its first fintech advisory board consultants Frank Thorwald, Dr Mark Moore, Wayne Christian and Lord James Cecil.

The fintech advisory board will assist the ARK36 team in developing trading algorithms, conducting qualitative and quantitative analysis on specific tokens and provide advice on working with Sovereign and Institutional Funds and projects as well as expanding the fintech advisory board team through their vast networks of contacts.

Frank Thorwald is a Managing Member of the Thorwald Group in Phoenix, Arizona, the Governor of Arizona’s official representative to the Interstate Oil & Gas Compact Commission, Chairman of the Arizona Oil and Gas Conservation Commission and a member of the Arizona Governor’s Regulatory Review Council.

Frank Thorwald has robust advisory experience, having previously held the position of Senior Advisor to United States President Ronald Reagan, two U.S. Attorney Generals, the Secretary of Education as well as other highest ranking US officials. He has also advised other World Leaders and multiple Fortune 1,000 CEOs.

Dr. Mark Moore is CEO of Atlantic Alpha Strategies, LLC in Savannah, Georgia, United States, an absolute return hedge fund and a development company in machine learning technology. He is a seasoned asset management professional with substantial financial and non-profit board experience.

Dr. Mark Moore holds a PhD in Philosophy with an emphasis on Value Theory and Logic from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. Dr Moore is well known in the investment industry for co-founding Trendlogic Associates, Inc., a registered Commodity Trading Advisor. He’s served as a board member at numerous well-known companies such as the large international hedge fund Millennium Partners, LP and Health Discovery Corporation.

Wayne Christian is Commissioner at the Railroad Commission of Texas and the official Interstate Oil and Gas Compact Commission Representative of Texas. Wayne Christian has vast experience working within the banking and real estate industries. In addition, he is a licensed Investment Advisor Representative and opened Wayne Christian Financial Services, an independent financial services office, in 1987 to support working Americans to achieve their financial goals.

Lord James Cecil is a Strategic Communications Consultant and the founder of Nexus Advisory in London, a communications agency specialising in targeted and high-level connectivity for governments, individuals, and commercial entities. Nexus Advisory is in partnership with the U.S. firm BGR Group, consistently rated the most influential Government Relations firm in Washington D.C.

Lord James Cecil is a graduate of the Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst and served in the U.K. Armed Forces for six years, leaving with the rank of Captain. In addition, he has worked in various capacities for the Conservative Party and was elected into the London borough government in 2006; he maintains close historical family and current personal ties with the Party.

ARK36 Executive Director, Mikkel Morch, commented,

“We are delighted to welcome Frank Thorwald, Dr Mark Moore, Wayne Christian and James Cecil to the ARK36 fintech advisory board. The experience all of these consultants have gained during their awe-inspiring careers from advising U.S. Presidents, to founding globally recognised investment firms, to serving on boards of some of the largest companies in the world will help us get to the next level, and we can’t wait to begin working with them.”

Frank Thorwald, Managing Member of the Thorwald Group, commented,

“ARK36 has the potential of becoming a world leader within the digital assets space. The advisory board will provide additional expertise and contacts to help the Directors offer more innovative and sophisticated solutions for ARK36 clients.”